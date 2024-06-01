WATCH: Get a ringside view of Thai superstar Superlek's insane mauling of Tagir Khalilov in Bangkok showdown

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is currently on a nine-fight tear in ONE Championship and hasn't dropped a fight since 2021. Among his wins in this stretch is his domination of Tagir Khalilov in July 2023 at ONE Fight Night 12.

Superlek had a catchweight Muay Thai date with Khalilov inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and he secured the victory against the Russian via a second-round TKO finish.

The ringside view of the fight's ending sequence was posted by ONE Championship on Instagram recently with the caption:

""The Kicking Machine" UNLEASHED 💥 Before his World Title battle with Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver, Superlek faces Kongthoranee at ONE Firday Fights 68 on June 28! Have you got your PPV? 😎 @superlek789"

'The Kicking Machine's' relentless attack was too much for 'Samingpri' to handle, as he overwhelmed him with constant pressure forward and a variety of strikes. Brutal kicks and elbows were thrown in Khalilov's direction, and he was sent crashing down on the canvas.

After that knockdown, Superlek went for the kill, as the bloodied Russian contender received more punishment from the Thai superstar until referee Olivier Coste had seen enough and stopped the fight in favor of the Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 booked for two massive fights in the next four months

Superlek will have a busy four months, as he is booked to have gigantic matches. First, he faces the rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28 inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Then, three months later, he will challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on September 6 in the ONE 168: Denver card at the Ball Arena in Colorado in an attempt to become a two-sport and a two-division world champion.

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.