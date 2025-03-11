FREE FULL FIGHT: Superlek Kiatmoo9, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai light up Bangkok in classic Muay Thai clash

The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, has hosted many of Muay Thai's greatest bouts since it opened in December 1956. In June 2024, two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai added their names to the arena's long list of legendary encounters.

Superlek had just come off a successful defense of the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship against debuting Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa that January, while Kongthoranee was seeking his eighth straight victory.

What ensued was a three-round, high-octane firefight where both men had fans oohing and aahing at every strike they landed. Despite a strong performance from the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai Champion, Superlek's surgical precision gave him the unanimous decision win.

Relive the entire fight below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

Superlek then claimed the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship from then-reigning two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty in just 49 seconds in September at ONE 168: Denver.

Haggerty still holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

The Thai star now turns his attention towards becoming the undisputed 145-pound Muay Thai king when he clashes with ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Superlek opens up on career plans after fighting

29-year-old Superlek is still in the prime of his combat sports career, but he has the foresight to prepare for what he will do next once he hangs up his gloves for good.

In an interview with the promotion, the Kiatmoo9 Gym product shared:

"There are other businesses or careers that I am interested in. In addition to running my own gym, I would also like to open a grocery store for my mother. I am currently thinking and planning."

