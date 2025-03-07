“I would also like to open a grocery store” - Superlek envisions life outside of fighting once career is over

Superlek has spent his entire life carving dedicated to combat sports, but even as he reigns as a multi-division, dual-sport king, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion is already thinking of what comes next.

All fighters must dream of opening up their gym, but Superlek has another goal that's a little closer to home. Speaking to ONE Championship, he said:

"There are other businesses or careers that I am interested in," Superlek said. "In addition to running my own gym, I would also like to open a grocery store for my mother. I am currently thinking and planning."

The 'family' side of Superlek isn't one you often see, but while he's built a reputation as one of the most dangerous men in combat sports, outside the ring, he's focused on securing a future that benefits his family.

"Not the person to get carried away by the spotlight" -Superlek says he's still his humble old self despite stardom

Superlek has reached a level of fame that few athletes could ever claim to have achieved, but he's not letting it get to his head. His performances may have earned him the world's admiration, but he remains the same person he's always been.

"I never thought I'd be this famous," Superlek admitted. "I have to thank ONE Championship for giving me the opportunity to compete in this promotion. If you ask me how I deal with the growing fame, I just act natural. I'm not the person to get carried away by the spotlight and the fame."

Superlek Kiatmoo9 goes up against Nabil Anane as one of five world title tilts in ONE 172. ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on March 23. Buy tickets here, or watch online via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

