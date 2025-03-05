"Not the person to get carried away by the spotlight" - Superlek says he's still his humble old self despite stardom

Despite all he's achieved throughout his glittering career, Superlek Kiatmoo9 hasn't let fame get to his head.

The Buriram native's road to becoming a two-sport world champion was never easy. He had to work from a young age and fight for loose change – a sum that meant the world to him back then – to help his family at home.

Having undergone those challenges among many, the 29-year-old fighter knows the importance of staying humble despite his growing popularity.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Superlek shared:

"I never thought I'd be this famous. I have to thank ONE Championship for giving me the opportunity to compete in this promotion. If you ask me how I deal with the growing fame, I just act natural. I'm not the person to get carried away by the spotlight and the fame."

Superlek heads into massive ONE 172 fixture in the form of his life

Superlek's fame, of course, didn't just appear out of the blue. The Kiatmoo9 Gym product has proven time and time again why many dub him the greatest pound-for-pound striker today.

The 29-year-old has accumulated an 11-fight win streak heading into 2025, which dates back to May 2022.

Over the past three years, 'The Kicking Machine' used his world-class striking arsenal to beat the likes of Nabil Anane, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, Taiki Naito, Daniel Puertas, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Takeru Segawa, and Jonathan Haggerty.

Up next for the reigning two-sport, two-division world champion is a sequel against Anane. He collides alongside the Thai-Algerian phenom, who knocked out Nico Carrillo to claim the interim gold, at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Fight fans can catch the entire card, which emanates live from the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23, via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

