FREE FULL FIGHT: Superlek Kiatmoo9 leaves Denver crowd absolutely stunned with one-hit KO of Jonathan Haggerty

The last time Superlek Kiatmoo9 stepped into action, he delivered a performance that left the entire crowd inside a state-of-the-art arena in sheer disbelief.

This occured when the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion decided to switch sports and move up in weight to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the Englishman's bantamweight Muay Thai crown in the main event of ONE 168, which took place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, in September 2024.

It was a highly anticipated rematch of their first meeting in October 2018, where Superlek secured a victory via doctor's stoppage after opening a cut on Haggerty in the second round.

However, this showdown carried a different narrative. Haggerty had evolved significantly since their initial clash, with the bout happening in a much heavier weight class, many expected a far more competitive contest.

Yet, to the disappointment of Haggerty and his supporters, Superlek rewrote the script. Unlike their maiden date, the Thai megastar made it swift and painful for the Brit striker this time around.

As 'The General' delivered a straight right hand, Superlek expertly slipped under and fired back with a perfectly timed elbow, flooring the then-defending champion.

Despite his best efforts to recover, Haggerty couldn't beat the referee's count, handing Superlek a sensational knockout victory in 49 seconds.

With that triumph, Superlek etched his name in the record books as a two-sport, two-division ONE world champion.

Superlek booked for unification showdown at ONE 172

During Superlek Kiatmoo9's brief break due to an injury, ONE Championship crowned an interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder as Nabil Anane shocked the world with an upset victory over Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 this past January.

Now, Superlek and Anane are set to collide at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23, to determine the division's undisputed king.

ONE 172 will emanate live from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, with a special pay-per-view broadcast on watch.onefc.com.

