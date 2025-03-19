"Gonna be an intense match" - Fans predict epic conclusions for Superlek and Nabil Anane's title unification match at ONE 172

With ONE 172 just days away, fans have taken to social media to stir up debates, especially over the much-awaited rematch between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane.

The excitement surrounding this encounter is well-warrent, as it pits one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet today against a prodigy-turned-rising star in a clash set to a happen at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

One key factor fueling the anticipation for this showdown is the history beween Superlek and Anane, who previously shared the same ring at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

The initial meeting was a lopsided affair, with Superlek dominating from the outset. He effectively neutralized Anane's towering 6-foot-4 frame with punishing low kicks before sealing the deal with a devastating body shot that ended matters in the first round.

Since then, Superlek has racked up six consecutive victories, highlighted by a 49-second knockout of Jonathan Haggerty to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. With that belt now alongside his flyweight kickboxing strap, the Thai hard-hitter has cemented his status as a rare two-sport, two-division world titleholder under the promotion's banner.

Meanwhile, Anane used his disappointing defeat to Superlek as fuel to turn his career around, compiling six straight wins. That impressive run culminated with an upset of Nico Carrillo to capture the interim bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

As ONE Championship conducted an Instragram poll on potential outcomes for the fight, fans eagerly shared their predictions:

Superlek enters rematch against Nabila Anane as overwhelming

A separate fan poll administered by the world's largest martial arts organization this past February that 71 percent of voters believe that Superlek Kiatmoo9 will have his way once again in the rematch against Nabil Anane ONE 172.

However, Anane is no stranger to the underdog role. In fact, he thrives on it. His first-round demolition of Nico Carrillo stands as a testament ot that.

That's exactly why ONE 172 is a must-watch event, airing live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

