WATCH: Relive Superlek Kiatmoo9’s epic one-hit kill shot of Jonathan Haggerty that left Denver absolutely stunned

Months may have passed, but Superlek Kiatmoo9’s emphatic victory over Jonathan Haggerty to achieve two-sport supremacy remains a hot topic in the combat sports world.

The Thai sensation made history in the main event of ONE 168 at Denver’s Ball Arena in September 2024, where he moved up in weight and switched disciplines to challenge Haggerty for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

Watch the highlights below:

Already reigning as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek set his sights on conquering a second division — and he did so in emphatic fashion.

After months of anticipation, the showdown ended in less than a round. As Haggerty committed to a straight right, Superlek masterfully slipped under and countered with a perfectly timed elbow, sending 'The General' crashing to the canvas.

Though the Englishman made an effort to recover, he was unable to beat the referee’s count, sealing a stunning knockout victory for 'The Kicking Machine'.

With that win, Superlek cemented his place as a two-sport, two-division ONE world champion.

Superlek runs it back with Nabil Anane at ONE 172

Now, Superlek Kiatmoo9 prepares for his first defense of the bantamweight Muay Throne at ONE 172, set for March 23 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Awaiting him is interim champion Nabil Anane, a familiar foe from their June 2023 clash. This highly anticipated unification bout is expected to deliver fireworks, as Superlek looks to retain his status as a two-sport king.

A recent ONE Championship poll shows that 71 percent of fans predict Superlek will keep his grip on the intricately crafted belt.

However, this time, he faces a vastly improved Anane. The 20-year-old Thai-Algerian has since racked up six consecutive wins, with three coming by stoppage — proving he’s more dangerous than ever.

ONE 172 will be broadcast live worldwide via watch.onefc.com.

