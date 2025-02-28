WATCH: Superlek Kiatmoo9 shows off his pedigree in clinical beatdown of towering Nabil Anane during their first showdown

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane are set to run it back next month, but concerns loom over the Thai-Algerian phenom given how their first encounter ended.

It’s understandable why many feel that way. When they first met in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, Superlek showcased his devastating power in emphatic fashion.

Watch the highlights below:

'The Kicking Machine' wasted no time inflicting damage, as he punished his towering opponent with relentless leg kicks.

However, the Thai superstar wasn’t done there. Seizing an opening, Superlek unleashed a brutal body shot that sent the teenage prodigy crashing to the canvas, securing a knockout victory in just 2:03 of the first round.

For Anane, that loss was a bitter pill to swallow. However, it became the catalyst for a remarkable resurgence.

Since that fateful night, the 20-year-old has gone on a tear, racking up six consecutive wins — three by stoppage.

Anane’s crowning moment came this past January at ONE 170, where he stunned Nico Carrillo to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Nabil Anane aims to exact revenge on Superlek at ONE 172

Nearly two years later, Nabil Anane gets his shot at redemption in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification showdown at ONE 172, set for March 23 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Superlek Kiamoo9, who captured the lineal crown from Jonathan Haggerty a few months ago, knows he won’t be facing the same fighter he dominated in 2023.

Fueled by revenge, Anane is determined to flip the script at ONE 172. However, overcoming a seasoned champion like Superlek is a daunting task — one far easier said than done.

ONE 172 will be airing live worldwide via watch.onefc.com.

