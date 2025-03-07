WATCH: 6-foot-4 phenom Nabil Anane’s crazy redemption arc ahead of title unification clash against tormentor Superlek in Japan

Nabil Anane is fast becoming one of the brightest stars in ONE Championship, a status that no future opponent should take lightly.

Ad

The towering 6-foot-4 prodigy had a baptism of fire when he made his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, stepping straight into the lion’s den against Superlek Kiatmoo9.

That night, 'The Kicking Machine' wasted no time asserting his dominance, chopping down Anane with relentless leg kicks before delivering a crushing body shot that sent the teenager crashing to the canvas. The bout ended in just 2:03 of the opening round, a swift and brutal initiation into the big leagues.

Ad

Trending

For Anane, that loss was a bitter pill to swallow. However, it became the turning point of his career.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Since that humbling defeat, the 20-year-old has been on an absolute tear, stringing together six consecutive wins — including three stoppages.

His breakthrough moment came this past January at ONE 170, where he shocked Nico Carrillo to claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Recently, the organization revisited Anane’s remarkable perseverance, celebrating his inspiring journey to the top:

Ad

Ad

Nabil Anane gets a chance at payback in Japan

Now, nearly two years after his first meeting with Superlek Kiatmoo9, Nabil Anane gets his long-awaited shot at redemption.

On March 23, at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, he will step into the ring once again — this time in a high-stakes unification bout at ONE 172.

Superlek, who recently dethroned Jonathan Haggerty to capture the lineal crown, knows he won’t be facing the same raw talent he dismantled in 2023. Anane has evolved, fueled by vengeance and a hunger to rewrite the narrative.

Ad

But toppling a seasoned champion like Superlek is a monumental challenge — and a recent poll conducted by ONE agreed with this notion.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.