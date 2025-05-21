FREE FULL FIGHT: Surging phenom Aliff Sor Dechapan personifies pure electricity vs former title contender in Bangkok

Making a name in combat sports can take many different forms. For emerging Muay Thai star Aliff Sor Dechapan, he does it by taking out as many veterans as he can in dominant fashion.

Last November at ONE 169, the 2022 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist got into an all-out war with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship challenger Walter Goncalves.

Possessing a decent height and reach advantage, Aliff let the Brazilian come to him for a better look at his strategy. The 21-year-old then used the clinch to deliver some nice knees to Goncalves to close out the first round. However, the veteran had a strong second round that took Aliff out of his rhythm.

The Malaysian-Thai star then surged ahead in the third round thanks to his impressive striking fundamentals, leaving the circle with a unanimous decision victory.

Check out the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

This monumental win over Goncalves gave Aliff his second straight win on the ONE main roster, with his previous outing being a first-round knockout of Zakaria El Jamari in August.

This past February, the Sor Dechapan affiliate improved his streak to three with a first-round finish of Shamil Adukhov.

Aliff headed for action-packed showcase at ONE Fight Night 32

Aliff has steadily proven himself to be a cannot-miss talent, and he will look to give fans even more reason to watch out for him at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

In the second fight of the card, Aliff will exchange leather with Zakaria El Jamari's younger brother, Elmehdi El Jamari, in a strawweight Muay Thai clash.

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

