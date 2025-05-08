Aliff and Elmehdi El Jamari square up in strawweight Muay Thai battle at ONE Fight Night 32

A dark horse contender in the strawweight Muay Thai division could emerge once the dust settles between dynamos Aliff Sor Dechapan and Elmehdi El Jamari.

This three-round slugfest has been added to ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, set to go down on U.S. primetime, June 6, inside the fabled halls of Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

Aliff has been on a roll as of late, with two first-round finishes in his current three-fight winning streak. The 21-year-old Thai-Malaysian crowd-pleaser's electrifyingly quick strikes have devastated the opposition so far.

The ONE Friday Fights veteran has quickly proven that he belongs on the big show, and will look to continue climbing the ladder in the 125-pound division governed by double champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

However, Elmehdi El Jamari looks to steal his thunder and exact revenge in the process. 'The Sniper's older brother and fellow ONE athlete Zakaria El Jamari lost via knockout at the hands of Aliff last year.

After earning his keep in the Arabian striking circuit, El Jamari arrived with a bang in the home of martial arts when he demolished flyweight mainstay Thongpoon PK Saenchai in less than a round at ONE Fight Night 30 last April.

The 27-year-old Moroccan will look to score another highlight reel finish against another notable Thai opponent in his sophomore outing at ONE Fight Night 32.

Confirmed fights for ONE Fight Night 32

ONE Championship's sixth Amazon event of 2025 will be bannered by a pivotal flyweight Muay Thai clash between no.4 ranked Nakrob Fairtex and rising star Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi.

The co-main event will also pit Alibeg Rasulov against Maurice Abevi in a lightweight MMA showdown.

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Dmitrii Kovtun (bantamweight Muay Thai)

Johan Ghazali vs. Diego Paez (flyweight Muay Thai)

Johan Estupinan vs. Taiki Naito (flyweight Muay Thai)

Nicolas Vigna vs. Dzhabir Dzhabrailov (lightweight MMA)

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

