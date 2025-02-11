“Title shot next” - Fans expecting big things from Aliff Sor Dechapan after knocking out Shamil Adukhov at ONE Fight Night 28

After a masterful performance in his latest outing, Aliff Sor Dechapan is now on the fast track to competing for 26 pounds of gold.

The 21-year-old Thai-Malaysian phenom delivered a statement victory, stopping Shamil Adukhov in a 127.5-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday, February 7 — a U.S. primetime extravaganza that emanated live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Check out the highlights of that matchup below:

Aliff wasted no time asserting his dominance, needing less than two minutes to dispatch his Russian foe.

When Adukhov threw a left kick, Aliff clobbered a thunderous left hook and then threw a follow-up right hand, sending Adukhov crashing to the canvas in the opening round.

As the Russian struggled to get back on his feet, referee Olivier Coste stepped in, waving off the bout at the 1:10 mark and awarding Aliff an emphatic stoppage win.

The highlight-reel finish extended Aliff’s winning streak to three, improving his record to 60-9. More importantly, it cemented his status as a top contender for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship — currently held by two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

In the comment section of the video embedded above, many fans feel that Aliff should be next in line for a date with Prajanchai:

Aliff faces no ordinary foe in Prajanchai

However, it cannot be denied Aliff Sor Dechapan is in for a rough ride against Prajanchai PK Saenchai in a potential encounter.

Prajanchai, who headlined ONE Fight Night 28, successfully defended his Muay Thai crown against Ellis Badr Barboza in a dominant showing.

The decisive moment came in the fourth round when the Thai hard-hitter landed a perfectly timed right elbow, splitting Barboza open. With the cut deemed too severe for him to continue, the ringside doctor called a stop to the contest.

With both Aliff and Prajanchai delivering electrifying victories last week, all signs point to a possible title clash between the two knockout artists later this year.

