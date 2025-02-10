WATCH: Champ-champ Prajanchai puts on absolute masterclass in world title defense against Ellis Badr Barboza

Prajanchai PK Saenchai delivered a stark reminder to Ellis Badr Barboza that in the fight game, there are levels to mastery.

The two-sport king put on a clinic in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday, Feb. 7, dismantling his British challenger with precision and poise to retain the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

The emphatic victory came in front of a roaring home crowd at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the highlights from this U.S. primetime showdown below:

Prajanchai sealed the win with a TKO at the 1:55 mark of the fourth round, but it was far from a one-shot finish — it was calculated, methodical, and punishing.

The Thai superstar set the tone early, pestering Barboza with sharp jabs in the opening round. From there, he baited the Englishman into a dangerous game of counterstriking, one that would ultimately prove costly for 'El Jefe'.

Barboza embraced the firefight, willing to trade blow for blow, but as the bout wore on, Prajanchai’s skill and precision outshined his opponent’s determination.

By round two, the defending champion had found his rhythm, slicing through Barboza’s defenses with pinpoint elbows and crisp punches.

Then came the decisive moment in round four. With a subtle step forward and a perfectly placed elbow, Prajanchai opened a deep cut on Barboza’s eye, forcing referee Olivier Coste to halt the action for a ringside doctor’s inspection.

Moments later, the matchup was waved off, awarding Prajanchai his 344th career victory.

The 30-year-old standout also took home a $100,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Prajanchai expresses readiness to defend either belt

With another emphatic title defense in the books, Prajanchai PK Saenchai remains at the pinnacle of two sports, ready to take on any challenger in either discipline.

He said this in the post-event interview:

“I would rather not choose. I am ready to defend both belts.”

