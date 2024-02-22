FREE FULL FIGHT: Tang Kai captures featherweight MMA gold in absolute barnburner against Thanh Le in Singapore

ONE Championship has been the home of many elite-level fighters through the years, and one of its biggest stars is that of Tang Kai.

Introducing himself to the world stage in 2019 with a sensational knockout of Sung Jong Lee, the Chinese star went on to become a household name thanks to a string of victories over the likes of Edward Kelly, Ryogo Takahashi, and Kim Jae Woong.

Tang would bring his undefeated streak of six fights to enter the featherweight MMA world championship picture, where he stood across the ONE circle from Thanh Le in the co-main event of ONE 160.

Upon the announcement of the big-time matchup, many already expected it to be a non-stop affair of epic proportions and that was exactly what they gave the fans for the better part of five rounds.

Le’s never-say-die attitude played a big role in his hopeful defense of the ONE featherweight MMA world championship as he rocked the challenger his lead left hand multiple times while Tang returned the favor with heavy rights of his own.

With both men sporting iron chins, the judges ultimately gave Tang the unanimous decision win and the world championship - a defeat that Le refuses to accept to this day.

Tang vs. Le rematch set for ONE 166

As part of ONE Championship’s maiden event, ONE 166, in Qatar, the status of undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world champion will be up for grabs between Tang and Le in the co-main event.

With the Lusail Sports Arena as their backdrop, fans will be waiting with bated breath to see whether Tang can finally end his saga with Le or if the latter can put a blemish on the former’s record.

ONE 166 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.