FREE FULL FIGHT: Tawanchai ascends to superstar status in clinical world title win over Petchmorakot

After winning four of his first five fights in ONE Championship, Tawanchai PK Saenchai was given the world title opportunity against Petchmorakot Petchyindee in the main event of the ONE 161 card in September 2022.

The young phenom maximized this opportunity and dethroned the reign of Petchmorakot with a unanimous decision nod from the judges after five rounds of war.

ONE Championship reposted this career-defining performance from the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative on their official YouTube channel with the video's description:

"Get hyped for the return of ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai when he defends his strap in a highly anticipated rematch with "Smokin" Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on Prime Video on June 7 by reliving his incredible striking battle with Thai legend Petchmorakot at ONE 161 in 2022!"

Tawanchai displayed his full Muay Thai arsenal by stringing up combinations to the defending champion's head and body to inflict damage. It was not one-way traffic for the challenger because Petchmorakot showed resistance and had several moments during the bout, especially in the fourth round.

But the Thai phenom showed maturity and composure by rising to the occasion and icing up the victory with forward pressure and girt in the final round to secure the victory, thus becoming the newest undisputed king of the division.

Tawanchai swept all his succeeding fights after world title triumph against Petchmorakot

Since winning the 26-pound golden belt in that fight with the Petchyindee Academy athlete, Tawanchai went on to win all of his fights under the world's largest martial arts organization.

He defeated Jamal Yusupov, Davit Kiria, Jo Nattawut, and Superbon to improve his ONE Championship record to eight wins and one defeat. Now, he's preparing for a world title rematch with 'Smokin' Jo on June 7, as they will headline the ONE 167 card inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.