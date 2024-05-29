WATCH: Tawanchai enlists Lumpinee champ Kulabdam’s help in brutal core workout ahead of world title defense at ONE 167

Current undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai knows that revenge-seeking Jo Nattawut will bring his A-game in their upcoming world title rematch in the main event of ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

This is why he has sought help from fellow ONE Championship athlete and former two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, who assisted him with a savage workout in his training camp.

The video was published by ONE Championship recently, and they wrote the caption:

"Eating them like a meal 😏 Can the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion successfully defend the throne against "Smokin" Jo Nattawut in their rematch at ONE 167 on @primevideo? 👑 @tawanchay_pk"

Trending

The video features Tawanchai receiving 13 left straight punches from 'Left Meteorite' in an effort to harden his body and prepare him for the power punches that 'Smokin'' Jo will give him on fight night.

Fans expect Tawanchai to successfully defend his world title against Jo Nattawut

Less than a week before their second battle, the world's largest martial arts organization created a poll on their Instagram account and asked fans on who they think will win in the upcoming championship clash between Tawanchai and Nattawut, and they voted for the former to run through the latter.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative already holds a victory over the Thai Top Team athlete during their October 2023 encounter via unanimous decision when Nattawut stepped in as a late replacement opponent for Tawanchai.

Additionally, the 25-year-old phenom has won his past seven matches under the promotion, and beating the likes of Saemapetch Fairtex, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and Superbon.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will go down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback