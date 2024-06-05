FREE FULL FIGHT: Tawanchai goes full on stone-cold in brutal destruction of Niclas Larsen

When fans talk about which ONE Championship fighter makes his contests look easy, Tawanchai PK Saenchai is among the names that pop up in the conversation.

Among the best performances of the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champ happened on June 3, 2022, when he faced Danish star Niclas Larsen at ONE 158.

Barely 30 seconds into the contest, Tawanchai had already knocked down Larsen and while he did try his hardest to even things out, Tawanchai ended his night by way of a straight left-hand down the middle midway through round two.

Check out the entirety of Tawanchai's silky smooth finish of Niclas Larsen below.

That victory allowed Tawanchai to compete for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship that was then held by generational great Petchmorakot Petchyindee just three months later.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product outworked Petchmorakot throughout the contest and the judges ultimately awarded the young star with a unanimous decision victory.

Tawanchai picked to win at ONE 167 by fellow ONE world champ

Tawanchai will put his ONE world title on the line in the main event of ONE 167 this Friday, June 7 against fellow Thai star 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tawanchai came out with the win then and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 believes that the same outcome will happen as he told the South China Morning Post:

"I don't think there is anyone in featherweight. It would be difficult to match his Muay Thai skills in featherweight. I think that would be difficult. He has a very strict discipline, and he also has very good training, both Muay Thai and weight training."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.