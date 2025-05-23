FREE FULL FIGHT: Tawanchai PK Saenchai gets into an absolute war against fellow Thai KO machine in Bangkok

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is steadily building his case as one of the greatest to ever wear the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship — but his path hasn't been without its share of stern challenges.

One of the most formidable tests of his reign came in June 2024 when he defended his 26 pounds of gold in a high-stakes rematch against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE 167, held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the full fight uploaded by ONE Championship through its official YouTube channel below:

Just like their first showdown, the sequel delivered fireworks, with both men putting on a striking clinic that thrilled fans in attendance from start to finish.

Tawanchai came out guns blazing, dictating the pace with relentless offense that had his fellow Thai fighter on the defensive. However, Nattawut wasn't about to go quietly as he roared back in the third round, connecting with powerful shots that briefly put the defending champion on his heels.

But in the championship rounds, Tawanchai regained control, landing the cleaner, more impactful blows when it counted the most.

Ultimately, the judges awarded Tawanchai a well-earned majority on the scorecards.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai looks to work on redeeming his image after heartbreaking loss at ONE 172

Tawanchai PK Saenchai's reputation as one of the best strikers on the planet today took a major hit in the co-main event ONE 172 this past March.

The Thai rising star came up short in his bid for two-sport glory, sustaining a third-round technical knockout defeat to Japanese spitfire Masaaki Noiri in their battle for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Undeterred by the disappointing loss, Tawanchai is expected to return to action later this year — fueled by a renewed determination to redeem his image in the eyes of the public.

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

