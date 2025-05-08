WATCH: A textbook breakdown of Masaaki Noiri's perfect adjustments in shocking victory over Tawanchai in Japan

When Masaaki Noiri squared off against Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title nearly two months ago, he knew tactical refinement would be the key to victory.
And that's exactly what the Japanese striking sensation brought to the table when he faced the Thai rising star in the co-main event of ONE 172, which electrified the iconic Super Saitama Arena in Japan this past March.
Noiri came out aggressively in the opening salvo, setting the pace early. However, Tawanchai met him head-on, unleashing crisps, powerful combinations from the center of the ring.
The intensity ramped up in the second round as the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion began to press forward. But to the dismay of the Thai hard-hitter, Noiri found his rhythm and started landing his trademark overhand right.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Then, the turning point came in the third frame. Noiri timed a devastating left hook perfectly as Tawanchai charged in, sending his opponent crashing to the canvas.
Although Tawanchai gamely beat the count, Noiri capitalized on the moment, pouring on a relentless combination that prompted the referee to wave off the bout.
Recently, ONE Championship shared Nansend Sports' in-depth breakdown of Noiri's calculated offensive strategy — one that ultimately helped him secure 26 pounds of gold.
Watch the Instagram clip below:
Masaaki Noiri's next assignment: unification bout against Superbon
With the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship now in his hands, Masaaki Noiri appears poised for a high-stakes unification clash with reigning divisional kingpin Superbon later this year.
In a recent interview with English journalist Nick Atkin, Superbon confirmed he's simply waiting for the bout with Noiri to be made official:
"I am just waiting for the confirmation, but I'm preparing. I'm just waiting for the confirmation."