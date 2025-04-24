FREE FULL FIGHT: Tawanchai shows off ice-cold knockout power in brutal finish in Singapore

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai made a name for himself early in his ONE Championship career by producing incredible knockouts seemingly at will. In June 2022, he notched one of his most iconic finishes.

At ONE 158, Tawanchai was tasked with welcoming Danish Muay Thai and kickboxing superstar Niclas Larsen to the world's largest martial arts promotion in a featherweight Muay Thai bout.

Both men were eager to finish the fight as early as possible, and it was Tawanchai who logged the first knockdown, thanks to a smooth two-punch combination. The Thai star kept the beatdown going well into the second round, which came to an end at the 1:42 mark after he caught Larsen off guard with another one-two combo.

Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

This performance gave Tawanchai his third knockout in four outings to start his ONE tenure. Later that September, the 26-year-old dethroned then-reigning 155-pound Muay Thai king Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product has since defended the throne a total of four times, while also forging a nine-fight winning streak, which dates back to his January 2022 knockout of Saemapetch Fairtex.

Last month, he failed in his attempt to become a two-sport ONE world champion when he fought Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Superbon sounds off on Masaaki Noiri's stoppage of Tawanchai

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon is always quick to acknowledge a kickboxer for their stellar showing. He gave Masaaki Noiri full props for his wondrous third-round TKO of Tawanchai at ONE 172.

The 34-year-old said during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand:

"Judging from the two rounds, it seemed like Noiri couldn't do anything to Tawanchai. But he surprised everyone, and he surprised Tawanchai when he least expected it. But that's kickboxing for you."

Watch the entire interview below:

