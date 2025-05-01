FREE FULL FIGHT: Tawanchai unleashes unholy damage in bone-breaking KO in Bangkok showcase

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is the proud owner of one of the most vicious knockouts in the history of ONE Championship's striking ranks.

In August 2023, the Thai megastar crossed paths with former Glory lightweight kickboxing king Davit Kiria in a featherweight kickboxing bout that had no shortage of action.

The Georgian vet was happy to let Tawanchai be the initial aggressor, as it allowed him to focus on his counter-striking measures. The latter obliged and showed no fear by circling towards Kiria's power side on the right every time he ended his combos.

Most of Tawanchai's heavy kicks landed on Kiria's right arm due to the former being a natural southpaw. While Kiria was able to block most of them, his right arm ultimately broke after a full-powered kick from the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate early in the third round.

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Out of his six total finishes under the ONE banner, this arm-shattering TKO of one of the greatest kickboxers of his generation is a feat that will forever be in the 28-year-old's expansive highlight reel in ONE.

Buakaw assesses Tawanchai's recent upset defeat

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek took a deep dive into Tawanchai's shocking TKO defeat to Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172 in March over the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship on his YouTube channel.

The all-time great striker explained what went wrong for the 26-year-old:

"End of the first round. I gotta give it to Tawanchai. He caught Noiri with really good kicks. But Noiri's kicks to the lead leg did affect him. I guess it must've hit a nerve. You can see the discomfort [from Tawanchai]. He's too focused on the legs and forgot to put his guard up."

Watch the entire video below:

