FREE FULL FIGHT: Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali unleashes pure offensive fury in Bangkok showcase

Johan Ghazali proved that he was primed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the elite on ONE Championship's main roster when he made his third outing under the promotion's banner nearly two years ago.

This happened when the Malaysian-American phenom entered enemy territory to battle hometown favorite Samurai Seeopal in a flyweight Muay Thai encounter at ONE Friday Fights 25, held before a partisan crowd at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in July 2023.

Watch the full fight uploaded by the promotion on its YouTube channel below:

Ghazali took control in the opening round, unleashing vicious body shots and lightning-fast combinations. However, Samurai showed resilience and rallied in the second frame.

With the bout hanging in the balance, "Jojo" pushed his Thai counterpart to the brink in the third and final stanza, and his relentless effort was rewarded with a unanimous decision victory.

In his fourth assignment on the weekly ONE Friday Fights series, Ghazali finally earned his main roster spot with the world's largest martial arts organization by knocking out Temirlan Bekmurzaev in the second round.

Since then, Ghazali hasn't looked back, winning two of his four matches on the grand stage by way of first-round knockout.

Johan Ghazali has his sights on redemption at ONE Fight Night 32

After suffering a disappointing loss at the hands of No. 5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Estupinan this past January, Johan Ghazali seeks to return to his winning ways when he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

There, "Jojo" is slated to lock horns with Colombian-American spitfire Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout, happening live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Fans in the United States and Canada will be able to watch ONE Fight Night 32 live and for free via Prime Video.

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

