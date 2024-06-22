In October 2023, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai was scheduled to meet ONE Championship veteran Taiki Naito at ONE Friday Fights 37 in an exciting flyweight Muay Thai match inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kongthoranee was an underdog heading into the match but managed to pull off a gigantic upset over the Japanese star by unanimously beating him on the judges' scorecards.

The full fight of the match was reposted by the promotion on their YouTube channel, with the following description:

"Before Thai striking sensation Kongthoranee puts his seven-fight winning streak on the line against ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek in a non-title clash at ONE Friday Fights 68, watch him go toe-to-toe with Japanese contender Taiki Naito at ONE Friday Fights 37!"

When the fight started, Taiki instantly pushed forward and pressured Kongthoranee on his back foot. But the Thai rising star responded with his counterattacks of leg kicks and punches.

The opening round was also when Kongthoranee gained confidence that he could take on the best shots from his Japanese opponent, as he started to march forward in the succeeding rounds.

With his confidence significantly boosted, Kongthoranee began to double down on his leg attacks and straight punches to inflict damage and look good in the judges' eyes.

In the end, the 27-year-old Thai was awarded the decision victory to record his fifth victory under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Kongthoranee scheduled for the biggest fight of his career at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28 against Superlek

After stringing up seven consecutive fights in ONE Championship, which dates back to May 2023, Kongthoranee has earned the right to face the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek Kiatmoo9, in a flyweight Muay Thai contest on June 28.

The two Thai athletes will co-headline the ONE Friday Fights 68 card inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Kongthoranee has the chance to prove that he can hang with the best striker in the world and potentially score a massive upset.

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.