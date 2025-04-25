FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai legend Nong-O Hama lights up Vietnam in electric Muay Thai back-and-forth with Brice Delval

When ONE Championship made its much-awaited debut in Vietnam nearly six months ago, Nong-O Hama ensured that he would put forth a show-stealing performance.

The former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion figured in a grueling encounter when he defended his then-divisional crown against French-Algerian challenger Brice Delval in the main event of ONE: Immortal Triumph, held at the Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in the country's bustling city of Ho Chi Minh.

In a thrilling contest, Nong-O turned in a striking masterclass to edge out Delval via split decision after five rounds of back-and-forth action.

The taller, rangier Delval came out firing, setting the pace early with a relentless furry of punches and kicks that pushed Nong-O on the back foot.

Unfortunately for Delval, Nong-O found his rhythm in the second round, methodically breaking down his opponent with powerful body and leg kicks that he continued to uncork throughout the high-octane bout.

Despite Nong-O's rally, Delval stayed aggressive, keeping the pressure and connecting with crisp shots of his own.

However, Nong's clean and effective offense down the stretch spelled the difference on two of the three judges' scorecards to walk away with a hard-fought victory.

Nong-O Hama has sights on a vintage performance at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama seeks to deliver that same stellar and energetic outing when he pursues redemption in his sophomore appearance as a flyweight Muay Thai competitor next week.

The Thai striking icon is set to run it back with No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender and compatriot Kongthoranee Sor Sommai — a highly anticipated rematch that will headline ONE Fight Night 31 at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

The aforementioned U.S. primetime card will air live and for free in North America on Prime Video.

