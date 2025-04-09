FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai legend Nong-O Hama showcases his methodical genius in Muay Thai chess match vs. Kulabdam

Nong-O Hama utilized his battle-tested experience as a Muay Thai competitor when he went head-to-head with a Thai compatriot who sought to claim the limelight at his expense over a year ago.

This transpired when the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion faced Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai on the supporting card of ONE Friday Fights 58 in April 2024.

Check out the full fight posted by ONE Championship on YouTube below:

Nong-O came out swinging from the opening bell, looking to land one of his trademark shots. However, Kulabdam stayed composed in the opening round, holding his ground against the man he idolized.

In the second frame, the Thai veteran began to find his rhythm, effectively countering "Left Meteorite" with sharper strikes and demonstrating more of his signature weapons.

The final stanza followed a similar script, with Nong-O dominating the pocket exchanges and consistently getting the upper hand.

Nong-O's efforts throughout the contest were rewarded with a clear-cut unanimous decision by the three judges at ringside.

Check out Nong-O's moment of triumph at ONE Friday Fights 58 below:

Nong-O Hama returns to action at ONE Fight Night 31

However, it's worth noting that this marked the last time Nong-O Hama tasted triumph as he has since suffered back-to-back defeats.

In his upcoming assignment, the Thai legend seeks to arrest his losing skid by avenging his most recent loss against the very man who handed it to him.

Nong-O will get the chance to exact revenge on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch, slated to headline ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The aforementioned event will be live in U.S. primetime, with a free-to-air broadcast on Prime Video in North America.

