FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai legend Sitthichai shows off his pedigree in kickboxing chess match against Masaaki Noiri

Ever since he joined ONE Championship in 2020, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong has vowed to never be a mere stepping stone for anyone's rise to greatness.

Ad

The Thai sensation proved just that when he came to spoil the highly anticipated promotional debut of Japanese striker Masaaki Noiri. This happened when the two warriors went head-to-head in a featherweight kickboxing bout on the supporting ONE 167 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in June 2024.

Watch the full fight posted by the promotion on YouTube below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

All eyes were on Noiri heading into this encounter, but it was Sitthichai who stole the show, proving that he still has plenty left in his gas tank with sharp uppercuts and seamless combinations from the opening bell.

Sitthichai continued to pester the Japanese in the second round, mixing his knees and body kicks to augment his attack through his crisp boxing.

With Sitthichai having cruise control from bell to bell, Noiri decided to swing for the fences to score a fight-ending blow. However, the Thai legend remained a step ahead, piecing together the much cleaner combinations while effectively darting in and out to frustrate his opponent.

Ad

There was no doubt when the scorecards were read by ring announcer Dom Lau as Sitthichai had done more to earn a unanimous decision from the judges.

Sitthichai looks to spoil Nico Carrillo's featherweight Muay Thai debut at ONE Fight Night 30

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong looks to do the same when he shares the same ring with Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4.

Ad

The Scotting striking sensation had decided to move up in weight, taking on the Thai veteran in his first assignment at featherweight, emanating live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air for free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.