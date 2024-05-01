FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex flaunts near-flawless MMA arsenal against Jihin Radzuan in Singapore

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is arguably the most recognizable female fighter in the world's largest martial arts promotion and for good reason.

Among her best performances came nearly two years ago at ONE on Prime Video 2 against Jihin Radzuan, where she brought out her full bag of tricks against the Malaysian atomweight MMA star.

'Shadow Cat' tried to get the Fairtex Training Center product off her rhythm by grappling with her early in the contest, but it soon became apparent that Stamp has improved immensely since her submission loss to Angela Lee in her previous outing.

Stamp ultimately survived Jihin's grappling onslaught in the first round, and as Radzuan's work rate slowed down due to the energy she spent, Stamp's striking shined for most of round two and she even threatened submissions towards the end of round two.

With a back-and-forth affair in round three, it was the new and improved Stamp who took home the victory via unanimous decision.

Stamp eager to defend women's atomweight world title against longtime friend

The 26-year-old Thai superstar is set to do battle against Denice Zamboanga in the main event of ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and she cannot wait for it to happen.

Stamp and Zamboanga had been training partners under the Fairtex Training Center until the latter decided to go back to the Philippines and join her older brother Drex's team of T-Rex MMA, which led to her earning her world title shot.

Here's what Stamp had to say about sharing the circle against 'The Menace' in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Yes, of course. I'm excited [to stand and bang with her]."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.