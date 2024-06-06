FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai slugger Jo Nattawut's striking masterclass against Algerian star Samy Sana in Bangkok banger

Many of the world's most dangerous strikers have come to call ONE Championship their home and 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut has definitely earned his stripes.

The Thai star had one of his best performances in February 2019 against Samy Sana at ONE: Clash of Legends, where he made the French-Algerian star feel his power early on.

Nattawut aimed to get the knockout but was unable to do so, though in the eyes of the judges, the Thai Top Team product was a clear-cut winner as he took home the unanimous decision win after landing some heavy hits against 'AK47'.

Following that electric three-round war with the decorated Muay Thai star, Nattawut would go on to have another highly acclaimed performance against Sasha Moisa in May of that year.

It was in that fight where Nattawut's power came through as he put him away via TKO in the third round.

Jo Nattawut grateful for intense training camp ahead of ONE 167

The 34-year-old Muay Thai star will have his first-ever shot at a ONE world championship when he challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 167.

Happening on Friday, June 7, inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Jo Nattawut now has the benefit of having a full training camp, as he did not have one ahead of his first encounter with Tawanchai in December 2023.

Here's what he said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I've had a good training camp, you know, studying my opponent, what they like to do, and finding ways to work around their strengths, playing it smart. It's not always about working hard."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.