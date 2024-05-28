“Playing it smart” - ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut taking on a more methodical approach in high-stakes re-do with Tawanchai

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut of Thailand believes he needs to be smart and employ an intelligent game plan when he takes on reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai next week.

Nattawut is known for his all-aggressive, come-forward fighting style. But against Tawanchai, the 34-year-old veteran says he needs to be careful and execute his game plan.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, Nattawut said he has studied Tawanchai's style extensively and will come into their rematch well prepared.

'Smokin' Jo said:

"I’ve had a good training camp, you know, studying my opponent, what they like to do, and finding ways to work around their strengths, playing it smart. It's not always about working hard."

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut will challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime on Amazon Prime Video.

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut says win or lose against Tawanchai, he will put forth his best: "As long as I'm happy"

The world title belt means a lot to 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut, but the 34-year-old says winning the gold isn't everything. More importantly, he wants to enjoy his time in the Circle and have fun, entertaining the fans along the way.

'Smokin' Jo told ONE Championship:

"This is personal, too. You know, it's me. I don't really get excited about things that much. I do like it when you get a title and stuff. It's nice, but, to me, that's not everything. I don't like to expect too much. I like to enjoy my time. As long as I'm happy and having fun then I'll do it."

