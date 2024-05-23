“I’m at the end of my career” – ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut wants ONE Championship gold before he sails off into the sunset

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut of Thailand believes he is destined to become ONE world champion before he decides to hang up his gloves for good.

The 34-year-old veteran says he's at the tail end of his career, and wants to wear the ONE Championship belt when he rides off into the sunset.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nattawut talked about what winning the gold would mean to him.

'Smokin' Jo stated:

"The World Title would mean my work has been successful. I’m at the end of my career. Everywhere I go, I always get the title. So this is another belt to prove that I am really a champion."

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut is set to challenge ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the coveted strap early next month.

The two will lock horns at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th on U.S. primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Jo Nattawut admits he doesn't have a solid game plan for Tawanchai rematch

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut admits he just plans to go with the flow against Tawanchai PK Saenchai in their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 167.

He told ONE Championship:

"This is just like the next round to me. The plan is not complicated. We just go in there and see what’s going to happen and figure it out from there. Going with the flow would be the best way, for me."