Tawanchai predicts Jo Nattawut will bring "a similar game plan" into ONE 167 rematch

Coming into a big main event rematch at ONE 167, Tawanchai isn't expecting anything massively new from his former opponent.

In between title defenses, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion was starting to push into the kickboxing division.

This eventually led him to face Jo Nattawut back at ONE Fight Night 15 in October where their kickboxing bout went right down to the wire.

The Muay Thai champion got his hand raised on that night but the verdict was heavily disputed by many once the dust had settled.

They are now lined up to face each other once again in the recently promoted main event of ONE 167 but this time around, it will be with the Muay Thai world champion.

Having come so close to beating his opponent last time out, Nattawut has already stated that he isn't planning on rewriting his entire approach for the rematch.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Tawanchai said that he isn't expecting 'Smokin' Jo to offer him any new looks despite their longer time to prepare:

"For this fight, I'm going to expect him to maybe out with a similar game plan. Now, both of us will enjoy a full camp and what will make it better."

Tawanchai will look to make small adjustments

Given how close their first encounter was, there isn't a need for Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut to change up their approaches after both men had a lot of success.

The key differences in their second clash could come down to the smallest tactical changes both in training and once they step inside the Circle.

It was certainly a game of fine margins back at ONE Fight Night 15 but the major question is whether this gap will widen between them in the rematch.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.