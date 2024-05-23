“My plan is no plan” – Tawanchai says he’ll let the fight come to him against familiar foe Jo Nattawut

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand says he's coming into his next fight just like his upcoming opponent -- with no plan at all.

No.3-ranked ONE featherweight Muay Thai contender 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut recently said he doesn't have a sound game plan prepared for Tawanchai, and that he would just make one up as he goes.

Tawanchai has now recently expressed he is looking to do the same.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Tawanchai said he would go into the Nattawut rematch like every other fight.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative stated:

"For this rematch, I don't really have a plan. So I would probably say, my plan is no plan."

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against countryman 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the main event at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th on U.S. primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai teases change up in Jo Nattawut rematch: "You can expect me to be different"

ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai promises fans he's going to give the Impact Arena crowd a new look at his improved form.

Tawanchai says he's coming into the main event rematch with fierce rival 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the best condition he's ever been, and that they should expect a prime showing.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym star told Sportskeeda MMA:

"For this fight, I have prepared well, mentally and physically. So, you can expect me to be different."