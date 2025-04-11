FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai sniper Kongthoranee outguns Japan's Taiki Naito in blistering Muay Thai duel in Bangkok

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is one of the top stars in ONE Championship's flyweight Muay Thai division, and his October 2023 outing against Japanese foe Taiki Naito perfectly showed how far he can go in the stacked division.
After carefully gauging each other's strategies, Kongthoranee and Naito started letting their hands loose, both hoping to gain momentum quickly. 'Silent Sniper' got the better of the early exchanges, but the Thai standout responded with a monstrous resurgence in round two.
The Sor Sommai product built on his strong second round to close out the fight convincingly in round three and earn the unanimous decision win.
Watch the entire fight below, which ONE shared on YouTube:
This marked his fifth win in six showings in the ONE Friday Fights circuit. He then knocked out Parsa Aminpour in December 2023 and outclassed Sharif Mazoriev in January 2024.
Later that April, he earned the lucrative six-figure contract to join ONE's main roster after a hard-fought battle against Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi.
This past February, Kongthoranee claimed the biggest win of his ONE tenure when he welcomed the legendary Nong-O Hama to the flyweight Muay Thai division with a stunning split decision defeat.
Kongthoranee rematches Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31
Kongthoranee's razor-thin upset over Nong-O had fans clamoring to see a more definitive end with no room for debate. They will get their wish in just a few weeks.
The 28-year-old, now the third-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor, and the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will run it back for a second time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.