  • FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai star Saemapetch's dogged Muay Thai chess match against Serbia's Ognjen Topic in Manila

FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai star Saemapetch's dogged Muay Thai chess match against Serbia's Ognjen Topic in Manila

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Apr 10, 2025 08:36 GMT
Saemapetch (left), Ognjen Topic (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Saemapetch (left) and Ognjen Topic (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]

Saemapetch Fairtex has long been regarded as a fearsome striker in Muay Thai, but that reputation was put to test six years ago when he squared off with Serbian-American standout Ognjen Topic inside the Circle.

Topic proved to the Thai legend that he was a tough nut to crack when they went head-to-head in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout on the supporting card of ONE: Roots of Honor, which took place at the 20,000-seater Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, in April 2019.

Watch the full fight uploaded by ONE Championship on YouTube below:

youtube-cover
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Saemapetch came out guns blazing, immediately putting Topic on the back foot with a relentless offensive onslaught. From the opening bell, the seasoned Thai hard-hitter overwhelmed his opponent, who struggled to cope with the unending barrage of punches and kicks.

However, Topic mounted a spirited comeback late in the third and final round, finding his rhythm and landing effective shots during a brief but impressive rally.

In the end, though, Topic's gutsy surge down the stretch wasn't enough to sway the judges as Saemapetch held on to earn a hard-fought majority decision victory.

Saemapetch reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 31

Saemapetch Fairtex would have to muster that kind of never-say-die spirit once again when he suits up for action against the highly touted Abdulla Dayakaev.

Both men are booked to lock horns in a bantamweight Muay Thai encounter at ONE Fight Night 31, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

It's a three-round joust that Saemapetch cannot afford to lose if he wishes to return to the division's top-five rankings.

The aforementioned card will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

Nissi Icasiano

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
हिन्दी