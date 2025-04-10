FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai star Saemapetch's dogged Muay Thai chess match against Serbia's Ognjen Topic in Manila

Saemapetch Fairtex has long been regarded as a fearsome striker in Muay Thai, but that reputation was put to test six years ago when he squared off with Serbian-American standout Ognjen Topic inside the Circle.
Topic proved to the Thai legend that he was a tough nut to crack when they went head-to-head in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout on the supporting card of ONE: Roots of Honor, which took place at the 20,000-seater Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, in April 2019.
Watch the full fight uploaded by ONE Championship on YouTube below:
Saemapetch came out guns blazing, immediately putting Topic on the back foot with a relentless offensive onslaught. From the opening bell, the seasoned Thai hard-hitter overwhelmed his opponent, who struggled to cope with the unending barrage of punches and kicks.
However, Topic mounted a spirited comeback late in the third and final round, finding his rhythm and landing effective shots during a brief but impressive rally.
In the end, though, Topic's gutsy surge down the stretch wasn't enough to sway the judges as Saemapetch held on to earn a hard-fought majority decision victory.
Saemapetch reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 31
Saemapetch Fairtex would have to muster that kind of never-say-die spirit once again when he suits up for action against the highly touted Abdulla Dayakaev.
Both men are booked to lock horns in a bantamweight Muay Thai encounter at ONE Fight Night 31, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.
It's a three-round joust that Saemapetch cannot afford to lose if he wishes to return to the division's top-five rankings.
The aforementioned card will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.