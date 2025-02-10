WATCH: Felipe Lobo subjects old foe Saemapetch Fairtex to four brutal knockdowns in stunning TKO finish

Felipe Lobo reminded Saemapetch Fairtex of the nightmare he unleashed on the Thai spitfire when they faced off again at ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7.

The highly anticipated rematch unfolded before a passionate Saemapetch-supporting crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and was broadcast live in U.S. primetime via Amazon's Prime Video.

Checkout the highlights of the matchup below:

In the latest clash, the Brazilian hard-hitter mirrored the dominant performance from their initial meeting nearly two years ago — only this time, he did so with even more authority.

Saemapetch enjoyed a strong start in the opening salvo, landing heavy left hands. However, Lobo swiftly turned the tide in the second stanza, unleashing a ferocious boxing attack that resulted in two knockdowns from powerful counter left hooks.

“The Demolition Man” kept the pressure on in the third round, pressing forward to deliver punishing punches before sending Saemapetch to the canvas twice more to register a TKO victory at the 2:22 mark of the third and final round.

With this stellar outing, Lobo claimed his 23rd professional victory.

Felipe Lobo may land bantamweight Muay Thai ranking

Having earned a repeat win over Saemapetch Fairtex, Felipe Lobo is now in the conversation for a spot in the top five of the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings.

With Nong-O Hama leaving the weight class to move down to flyweight, the No. 5 seat in the bantamweight rankings is now up for grabs.

Following the round of voting by the ONE Championship athlete rankings panel in the aftermath of ONE Fight Night 28, Lobo could be poised to reclaim his place among the division’s elite.

The rankings are determined by an independent panel of sports media members and industry experts, who assess athletes based on their most recent performances and the caliber of competition.

