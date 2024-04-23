FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s heated Muay Thai duel against Brazilian striker Walter Goncalves

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most dominant strikers in all of combat sports. However, 'The Iron Man' has had his fair share of close calls — one of which came against Brazilian standout Walter Goncalves.

Before he makes his highly anticipated return to the Circle at ONE 167 on June 7, ONE Championship is looking back at the ONE flyweight Muay Thai World Champion's entertaining five-round scrap with 'Iron Hands' at ONE: Century Part II in October 2019:

"Before Rodtang returns to action against Denis Puric at ONE 167 on Prime Video, watch "The Iron Man" throw down with Walter Goncalves in a razor-close Muay Thai banger!"

Goncalves gave 'The Iron Man' all he could handle, and then some, but in the end, it was Rodtang who came out on top, scoring a split decision victory to retain his flyweight Muay Thai crown. Will the Thai sensation add another big win to his resume when he heads to Impact Arena in Bangkok later this month?

Rodtang faces another tough test in 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric at ONE 167

On Friday, June 7, Rodtang will strap in the eight-ounce gloves for just the third time in his ONE Championship career for a flyweight kickboxing clash with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric.

In his kickboxing matches on ONE Championship, 'The Iron Man' has previously earned decision wins over Tagir Khalilov and Jiduo Yibu.

As for his opponent, Denis Puric is coming off a big win over former British Muay Thai champion Jacob Smith, moving him to No.2-ranked in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings. Overall, Puric is 43-13 in his combat sports career and is riding the moment of back-to-back wins. Before taking the decision win over Jacob Smith, he landed a highlight-reel knockout against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE Fight Night 17 in December.

Who leaves with the win when two of the promotion's most dangerous strikers go toe-to-toe in The Land of Smiles?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.