FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai superstars Sitthichai, Tawanchai put on a violent Muay Thai chess match in Singapore

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong gave a master class in Muay Thai when they collided at ONE: Battleground III in Singapore. It was very obvious from the start that Tawanchai was the faster fighter of the two. He would make continual adjustments to his game to land the offense, especially his body kicks, against Sitthichai to great effect.

But the Muay Thai veteran didn't relent, controlling the center ring very well and setting the pace with a variety of head strikes and elbows. Although both warriors went tit-for-tat all three rounds, Sitthichai won their technical chess match via split decision.

Watch the full fight below:

Both Tawanchai and Sitthichai deserve another rematch down the line, but they're busy preparing for major matchups next month.

Tawanchai, for his part, will put his featherweight Muay Thai crown on the line against former kickboxing rival 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Sitthichai will also be joining Tawanchai on the same fight card to welcome former K-1 Kickboxing champion Masaaki Noiri in a featherweight kickboxing bout.

ONE 167 is expected to be the most entertaining fight card thus far with Stamp Fairtex vs. Denice Zamboanga spearheading the main event.

The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"I'm second to none in terms of kickboxing" - Thai legend Sitthichai is determined to get the win against Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri

Thai legend Sitthichai is ultra excited to square off with one of Japan's best kickboxers on June 7.

After coming off two very difficult back-to-back losses against Mohammad Siasarani and Marat Grigorian, Sitthichai is determined to capture a win at whatever cost to get back into the running for a kickboxing and Muay Thai world title.

K-1 superstar Masaaki Noiri will be tested from all angles but is also determined to make an impression in his first outing under the promotion. With 49 wins under his belt and two K-1 world titles, Noiri comes into the scene just as dangerous and lethal as Sitthichai.

However, the Thai legend isn't nervous about fighting his younger opponent, even with all the hype surrounding his striking talents. Speaking to ONE ahead of their matchup, Sitthichai said:

"I understand he's a big name in Japam, and he's the K-1 world champion, but I also believe that I'm second to none in terms of kickboxing. And I believe the fight will be fun because we both like to win."