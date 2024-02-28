FREE FULL FIGHT: Thanh Le climbs to the top of featherweight MMA ladder with stunning KO of Martin Nguyen

ONE Championship has a case for having the most versatile roster of athletes, thanks to it featuring combat sports such as kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling to complement MMA.

Among its most recognizable stars is that of Thanh Le.

The Vietnamese-American has one of the most impressive resumes in the roster’s current roster, with five of his six wins coming by way of knockout plus one TKO.

In 2020, Le was the No.3-ranked fighter in the division and rode his momentum all the way to the ONE featherweight MMA world championship picture as he challenged Martin Nguyen for his spot atop the division.

It was not going to be an easy task for the challenger because of Nguyen’s penchant for finishing his opponents with eight finishes of his own up to that point.

Add in the fact that ‘The Situ-Asian’ had three successful defenses to that point, and the pressure was on for Le.

To no one’s surprise, Le was more than ready to match the power that the Vietnamese-Australian superstar had in his hands for the better part of three rounds, netting both the win and the featherweight MMA world title by knocking out the dominant world champion in round three.

Thanh Le gunning for undisputed champ status in rematch

Currently the ONE interim featherweight MMA world champion, Le will once again meet the man who handed him his first ONE Championship loss, the reigning world champion Tang Kai, at ONE 166.

Le has previously stated that he does not recognize his unanimous decision defeat to the Chinese star and wants a definitive finish come March 1 inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

ONE 166 is available live and free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.