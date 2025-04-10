FREE FULL FIGHT: Welterweight submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo outguns Jozef Chen in thrilling matchup

Tye Ruotolo has already proven himself as a dominant force, reigning as the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion. But when he agreed to move up in weight for a 186-pound catchweight bout, he only reinforced the notion that his talent knows no bounds.

That versatility was on full display when the American phenom squared off with Jozef Chen on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night in July 2024.

Watch the full fight posted by ONE Championship on YouTube below:

The two grapplers engaged in a fierce battle for positional control on the feet during the opening minutes of the contest. Eventually, Ruotolo executed a textbook double-leg takedown to bring the action to the mat.

From there, Ruotolo relentlessly pursued guard passes. Meanwhile, Chen showcased strong defense and fired back with well-timed counter-attacks.

True to his trademark style, Ruotolo maintained his overwhelming advances in the final moments of the match, ultimately securing a unanimous decision victory thanks to his constant aggression and control.

Check out an exciting sequence during their encounter below:

Tye Ruotolo returns to action to defend gold at ONE Fight Night 31

Tye Ruotolo will be reporting for duty after nearly a year out of action as he puts his coveted ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship on the line in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31.

There, he is slated to duke it out with an equally formidable grappler in Canada's Dante Leon, happening live in U.S. primetime at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

Fans in North America will be able to watch this duel for free on Prime Video.

Several more bouts are expected to be added to the aforementioned card in the coming days.

