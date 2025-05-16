FREE FULL FIGHT: Witness Thai megastar Rodtang's raw beatdown of Jiduo Yibu in no-commentary form

More than two years ago, Rodtang Jitmuangnon showcased his striking versatility by stepping into unfamiliar territory, taking on a very game opponent under kickboxing rules.
The Thai megastar delivered a clinic against Chinese spitfire Jiduo Yibu in a 136.5-pound catchweight kickboxing contest at ONE Fight Night 6, which took place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in January 2023.
Relive the action by watching the full fight with no commentary below:
Wearing a pair of eight-ounce gloves, "The Iron Man" quickly established early control of the bout, unleashing a flurry of powerful punches and kicks that sent Jiduo to the mat for a mandatory eight-count.
Though this sequence only spurred Rodtang to press forward with even more intensity, Jiduo fired back with intermittent punch-kick combination to keep himself in the fight.
However, Rodtang absorbed them with ease, responding with his signature flair and showmanship that drew a reaction from the crowd in attendance.
The narrative held steady throughout the matchup as Rodtang relentlessly pushed the pace. Meanwhile, Jiduo did his best to stay competitive.
By the time the final bell rang, there was no question about the outcome. Rodtang delivered a dominant performance, earning a unanimous decision from the three judges at cageside.
Rodtang vanquishes Japanese kickboxer Takeru Segawa at ONE 172
Rodtang Jitmuangon aced a high-profile kickboxing assignment with flying colors at ONE 172 this past March.
There, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion only needed 80 seconds to put away Japanese sensation Takeru Segawa in their long-awaited clash.
In front of a pro-Japanese audience at the legendary Saitama Super Arena, Rodtang sent Takeru crashing to the canvas with just one blow — a hard left hook that handed the former three-division K-1 world champion his first knockout loss in nearly 13 years.