WATCH: Get all angles of Rodtang's sensational one-shot knockout finish of Japanese icon Takeru Segawa in Saitama

Two months have passed since Rodtang Jitmuangnon delivered a thunderous one-punch knockout to Takeru Segawa — but the highlight continues to dominate social media.

ONE Championship recently reignited the buzz surrounding the epic flyweight kickboxing super-fight that headlined ONE 172 at the historic Saitama Super Arena this past March, releasing a carousel of knockout clips captured from multiple angles.

Check out the compilation uploaded by the promotion through its official Instagram account:

From the opening bell, Rodtang wasted no time asserting himself. Determined to match the magnitude of a bout that was years in the making, "The Iron Man" calmly marched forward, putting immediate pressure on the retreating Takeru.

A sharp combination from the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion then snapped the Japanese star's head back, signaling what was to come.

Moments later, a sizzling left hook sent Takeru stumbling toward the ropes. Rodtang seized the moment with another crushing left hand that dropped "The Natural Born Krusher" to the canvas.

Referee Olivier Coste began to count, but Takeru was able to answer in time, handing Rodtang a spectacular 80-second knockout victory that remains one of the year's most talked-about finishes.

Rodtang allows to play matchmaker for his next outing

A few days ago, Rodtang Jitmuangnon turned to his fans on social media, asking who they'd like to see him face next in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The post quickly drew a flurry of responses, with supporters eagerly naming potential challengers for Rodtang. Among the many suggestions was former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

It can be recalled that Nong-O has already made two outings at flyweight, with his most recent assignment being the rematch against No. 3-ranked divisional contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2.

There, the Thai legend walked out with a hard-fought unanimous decision to even the score with his compatriot.

The prospect of high-stakes clash between Rodtang and Nong-O has since generated chatter within the scene — and for good reason. It's a showdown that promises fireworks.

