Combat sports fans all over the world have flocked to ONE Championship to witness the best Muay Thai fighters in the world and one bout that still lingers in their mind is that of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong taking on Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE: Battleground 3 in August 2021.

Ahead of the bout, Tawanchai was just coming off a sensational head kick knockout of Sean Clancy in his promotional debut while Sitthichai had just been defeated by Superbon Banchamek the year prior.

Despite their friendship, Tawanchai and Sitthichai were nowhere near ready to give up any inch to the other as a win was all that mattered to them.

Over the course of three rounds and nine minutes of non-stop action, fans saw the very best fighters give it their all as both men threw punches, elbows, knees and kicks with full power in the hopes of landing a knockout victory.

Though there was no finish, the three-round war was a certainly difficult one to judge as the eventual winner was awarded the win via split decision and it was going to be the legendary Sitthichai who left the Singapore Indoor Stadium with the win.

Sitthichai bound for sixth matchup with longtime rival

As for what’s next for the decorated 32-year-old Muay Thai star, Sitthichai is headed to the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on January 28 for ONE 165 against Marat Grigorian.

Since the first time they faced each other back in 2015, the “Killer Kid” has come out the victor four out of five times, with Grigorian getting his lone win in 2019 - with all bouts coming to a judge’s decision.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the event via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.