FREE FULL FIGHT: Zhang Peimian, Aslanbek Zikreev showcase pure insanity in kickboxing battle

In July 2022, at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash card, two strawweight kickboxing contenders collided, as Zhang Peimian and Aslanbek Zikreev showcased their kickboxing skills and fought in an entertaining and high-octane fight.

Coming into the match, both Zhang and Zikreev were coming off their debut wins in ONE Championship, with the former beating Josh Tonna in March 2022 at ONE: Lights Out and the latter eking out a split decision win over Wang Junguang in November 2020 at ONE: Inside the Matrix IV.

This fast-paced and thrilling bout was reposted on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel ahead of Zhang’s next match at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 against Rui Botelho in a strawweight kickboxing fight.

They captioned the Chinese star’s fight with Zikreev with:

Before Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian battles Portuguese veteran Rui Botelho in a key strawweight kickboxing showdown at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, relive his action-packed war with Russian star Aslanbek Zikreev in 2022!

Zhang and Zikreev came out aggressively out of their corners when the opening bell rang. The Russian immediately pressed the Chinese forward with his signature pressure. Zhang, though, stayed composed and returned every strike that Zikreev threw in his direction. ‘The Fighting Rooster’ landed several punches on his foe with crisp combinations.

In the second stanza, the Tiger Muay Thai and Shengli Fight Club-affiliated athlete started to chop down Zikreev’s knees with powerful kicks to his calf. It may have caused damage to the Kuzbass Muay Thai representative, but that didn’t stop him from adding more volume to his strikes.

Despite attempting more shots and being more active in the second round, Zhang still delivered more significant strikes. In the third and final round, the 20-year-old phenom retaliated to Zikreev’s pressure and went toe-to-toe against him in the middle of the Circle.

This resulted in a barnburner, with both athletes throwing power shots and haymakers against each other in the hopes of scoring a knockdown. Zhang found home on his left hook and inflicted more damage to secure the unanimous decision win.

After that triumph over Zikreev, Zhang earned a world title shot against Jonathan Di Bella in October 2022 at ONE: 162, however, he came up short and was defeated by Di Bella via unanimous decision for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

The kickboxing rising star wants to set up a world title rematch with Di Bella, which is why he aims to put on an incredible performance and a statement win against Botelho this November 3 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for subscribers in North America.