Jonathan Di Bella says corner’s advice helped him ‘finish strong’ against Danial Williams

Jonathan Di Bella may have had the upper hand heading into the final round of his first defense of his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against Danial Williams, but his corner still pushed him to go all-out in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15.

Of course, Di Bella had the choice just to cruise around and finish the fight safely, but the advice from his corner made him continue his fine performance in the tail-end of the championship match inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He shared the details of this conversation with his corner during his post-event interview by saying:

“They said go give it your all again, keep up doing what you had done in the past four rounds and go ahead and continue winning the fight. That helped me finish strong and just stay more composed in the final round.”

Eventually, the Canadian-Italian got the unanimous decision nod from the judges and secured his first successful title defense under the world’s largest martial arts organization since winning the golden belt in his promotional debut in October 2022.

Although the 27-year-old is not satisfied with his overall performance because, according to him, his timing was off during the bout, he still takes the victory over the tough and gritty ‘Mini T.’

Now, Team Di Bella Kickboxing’s main goal is to secure a showdown with newly signed combat sports superstar and Japanese icon Takeru Segawa, as he wants a 130-pound catchweight fight with him. This potential contest between Di Bella and Takeru is quite interesting, as both fighters are cerebral and pack power on their strikes.

