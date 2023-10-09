Jonathan Di Bella admits his ‘timing was a bit off’ in Danial Williams clash

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella’s first world title defense was a successful one. He unanimously beat Danial Williams in their championship fight in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, October 6, inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

But despite retaining his golden belt in Bangkok, Thailand, the Canadian-Italian athlete wasn’t fully satisfied with his overall performance and identified a specific aspect that wasn’t perfectly present in this particular match against ‘Mini T,’ and he spoke about it in the post-fight press conference.

Jonathan Di Bella said:

“I believe the timing was a bit off, but that's it. A few things, but nothing, nothing really nothing I could say about it. Just a weird, weird feeling.”

Even with the issues with his own timing throughout the fight, Di Bella has done enough by completely utilizing his length over Williams and finding a home for his hooks throughout the contest.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative also timed his counters superbly to neutralize the forward-pressure style of his Australian-Thai opponent and distort any momentum that Williams was building.

It was Jonathan Di Bella’s 12th professional career win and second decision victory as part of the world’s largest martial arts organization, as he also outlasted Zhang Peimian in his ONE debut in October 2022 to capture the strawweight world title.

Now, the 27-year-old is eyeing a showdown with newly signed superstar Takeru Segawa for a 130-pound catchweight bout if Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 stays busy for a hypothetical rematch.

You can watch the ONE Fight Night 15 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.