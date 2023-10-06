Jonathan Di Bella eyes "crazy" Fight of the Year battle against Danial Williams: “That’s my perfect plan”

Apart from targeting a successful ONE strawweight kickboxing world title defense against a hard-as-nails Danial Williams, Jonathan Di Bella has aimed for another bold goal in the upcoming showdown.

Di Bella is scheduled to face Williams in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 6.

The undefeated champion not only wants to retain his golden belt, but seeks to do it in crazy fashion.

In a recent ONE Championship interview, the Canadian-Italian fighter seeks an all-out war inside the circle with the equally exciting fighting style of Williams.

At the same time, he wants to eclipse his world title triumph performance in October 2022 against Zhang Peimian by stating:

“Oh, man, I just want to be in an exciting fight with him. I want another Fight of the Year. That's my perfect plan. Another Fight of the Year. I want to give fans a crazy fight and come out on top.”

When asked if he feels any nerves coming into his inaugural title defense, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative quickly shut down the idea and reiterated that he will just go out there and treat it like another day at the office.

“No, not really pressure, but every time I go fight I want to give another statement. But yeah, I sense no pressure. I’m just going in there and fight like I always do.”

Both Di Bella and Williams have stated that they will go all-out in this upcoming clash and want to give the fans an all-time classic fight that would go down in ONE Championship history.

If the fight lives up to this expectation, they can also bag the kickboxing fight of the year that Roman Kryklia and Iraj Azizpour secured in their ONE 163 clash for the ONE heavyweight kickboxing world grand prix championship in November 2022, where Kryklia TKO’ed Azizpour in the second round.

ONE Fight Night 15 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday. The entire event airs live in U.S. primetime free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.