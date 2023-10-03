Jonathan Di Bella keen to show why he’s must-watch: “I’ve really brought excitement into fights”

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella has a massive first title defense assignment against sturdy challenger Danial Williams in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15.

And because ‘Mini T’s' highly aggressive has made him an instant hit on the promotion’s roster, the Canadian-Italian slugger is even more determined to show that he is a must-watch athlete.

Di Bella revealed this through his interview with Karyn Bryant on her YouTube channel, as he claimed that he can match the excitement that ‘Mini T’ brings to every match by saying:

“With Danial Williams, I think he’s been fun to watch. But at the same time, I’ve really brought excitement into fights, and I’m going to show that I can just be as entertaining and exciting as him.”

This ONE strawweight kickboxing world title showdown between Di Bella and Williams will co-headline the organization’s 15th installment of its Fight Night series inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be his second fight under the world’s largest martial arts organization's banner after getting the job done against Zhang Peimian in his debut back in October last year.

That evening, Di Bella beat the Chinese contender via unanimous decision and captured the inaugural world title in the strawweight kickboxing division in the process.

Apart from a successful title defense and keeping his record flawless against the threat of the Australian-Thai challenger, Williams, Di Bella also wants to elevate the popularity of kickboxing in North America by putting up a stellar and electrifying performance.

ONE Fight Night 15 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday. The entire event is set to air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

