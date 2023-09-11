“Expect absolute fireworks” – Danial Williams says he’ll throw everything but the kitchen sink against Jonathan Di Bella

The third time's a charm. This is the mantra that Danial Williams will live by in his upcoming world title bout with reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella in one of the championship bouts at ONE Fight Night 15.

On October 6, Williams will have his third chance for a world title after coming up short against Rodtang (unanimous decision loss in April 2021 for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title) and Superlek Kiatmoo9 (third-round TKO defeat in March 2023 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title).

Because of those two previous tough world title losses, ‘Mini T’ is bracing to give everything he has in the forthcoming clash with Di Bella to finally call himself a world champion. Williams shared his fight plan with ONE Championship in an interview:

The 30-year-old said:

"Expect absolute fireworks. I am just going to walk forward. I’m going to be able to take his shots. I’m gonna give him my best shots that I’ve got."

The past championship experiences that Williams gained from Rodtang and Superlek will be on full display once he goes toe-to-toe against the Canadian-Italian defending champion.

Williams has also set his sights on becoming a three-sport world champion because he is one of the several athletes in ONE Championship who compete in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. He intends to make this fight with Di Bella a springboard to achieve that incredible feat.

ONE Fight Night 15 airs live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.