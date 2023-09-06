“It’s going to be a bloody war” – Jonathan Di Bella guarantees absolute entertainment vs. Danial Willams

Jonathan Di Bella was crowned the strawweight kickboxing world champion after beating Zhang Peimian via unanimous decision in his promotional debut at ONE 162 in October 2022. Ten months later, after his world title triumph, the 27-year-old is now excited for his maiden defense of the golden strap.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Di Bella revealed that he is looking forward to sharing the ring with Danial Williams on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15. The Canadian-Italian star believes that his upcoming match with the Aussie-Thai warrior has all the makings to be a classic.

Jonathan Di Bella proclaimed:

"It’s going to be a barnburner. It’s going to be a great, great fight. Not only technique – I think it’s going to be a bloody war."

The Team Di Bella kickboxing representative is not only putting his world title on the line but also his perfect record of 11 wins with four finishes. It will be a tough bout for the defending world champion because Williams will bring a ton of experience behind him.

‘Mini T’ has fought the best athletes under the world’s largest martial arts organizations like Rodtang, Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, and Superlek. Williams is also one of the few athletes in ONE Championship who was able to compete in three different sports, such as Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing.

If Jonathan Di Bella and Danial Williams live up to their expectation of an all-out war on fight night, they will have the opportunity to bag an additional $50,000 performance bonus in the stacked card, which also includes two other world title bouts and an openweight submission grappling match.

ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs Superbon on Prime Video airs live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.