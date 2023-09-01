“You should never have doubt in your mind’’ – Danial Williams shares mindset ahead of clash with Jonathan Di Bella

ONE three-sport athlete Danial Williams has been competing in the world’s largest martial arts organization since April 2021, when he fought Rodtang in a catchweight Muay Thai bout. Since then, he has also been able to compete in MMA and kickboxing.

So far, "Mini T" has participated in six bouts, splitting his record to three wins and three losses. Among those wins and losses were TKO/KOs that he scored or received. Williams’ most recent fight happened in March 2023 against Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The Thai-Aussie fighter challenged Superlek for his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in just a few days of notice after Rodtang, Superlek’s original opponent for the fight, suffered an injury.

Despite the lack of preparation for that world title fight, Williams still put up a gallant stand against one of the best athletes in ONE before receiving a third-round knockout.

In the face of this roller-coaster ride to his professional combat sports career, the 30-year-old shared his number one weapon in his continuous pursuit of becoming a world champion—his mindset.

In his interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Williams shared a valuable lesson that he promises to show in his next fight:

"I'm just going to show you that. You should never have doubt in your mind when you go and step in there and no matter who you are."

Williams challenges ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 for his 26 pounds of gold.

It is one of the three world title fights in the main card, as the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade along with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship between Tawanchai and Superbon will be witnessed.

ONE Fight Night 15 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.